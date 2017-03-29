Amanda Stanton Threatened & Insulted Josh Murray’s Assistant Over Car Feud

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Things sure got ugly when Josh Murray tried to get his car back from ex Amanda Stanton. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details from his assistant Hayley Watts that the former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ beauty was threatening and abusive towards her during the exchange.

The transfer of a car between former Bachelor in Paradise sweethearts Josh Murray, 32, and Amanda Stanton, 26, got so nasty that the pretty blonde took out her anger not only on her ex, but on his assistant as well. “I was there when they were trying to do a peaceful exchange with Josh’s vehicle. It got to the point where it was beyond hurtful when Amanda started to call me a fatty in front of her daughter. She called me a slave and a thief as well,” Hayley Watts, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As a woman, that’s degrading and not acceptable. I’ve been in her home before, I’ve stayed the night, I went to Disneyland with her and the kids, so I did not deserve to be degraded as a woman or just as a human being,” she continues. How harsh! Josh grew very close to Amanda’s two daughters Charlie and Kinsley when they were still a couple, and Hayley also knows the girls well. It is simply awful that one of them had to see such an ugly exchange.

Hayley had accompanied Josh to retrieve a $30,000 Audi that he had bought for Amanda while they were still together. He wanted her to either pay him back the cost or give back the car, and she did neither. The two arrived at Amanda’s house on Mar. 20 to seize the vehicle on the spot along with an Irvine Police officer to insure the exchange went smoothly. Another officer needed to be called to Amanda’s house later on when she threatened to falsely report Hayley as a thief!

“The police officer came twice that night to protect me from Amanda. First, to assist with the peaceful transfer of Josh’s car, and then a second time that same evening another officer came to clear my name because Amanda continued to threaten me saying I was a thief because I stole her items and that she was pressing charges,” Hayley tells us.

“Amanda then changed her story and told the police officer I did not have any of her items. Two records were made with the Irvine police department to document my innocence.” Wow! There’s more intense drama between Josh and Amanda now than there ever was on Bachelor in Paradise! It’s a shame that poor Hayley got dragged into such a mess.

