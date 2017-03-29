Amanda Stanton Furious Josh Murray Treated Her ‘Like A Criminal’: He’s Just Brokenhearted

REX/Shutterstock/Splash News

Wow. We were shocked to learn ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star Josh Murray called the cops on his ex-fiancee, Amanda Stanton, but no one was more surprised than her, she revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, she thinks he’s just ‘lashing out’ because she broke his heart.

“Amanda [Stanton] is furious that Josh [Murray] has gone back on his promise and took away her car. Amanda is upset and confused because she didn’t do anything wrong to deserve to have the police involved. Amanda feels like Josh is the one that broke promises to her and his actions are not fair,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Josh called the police after Amanda refused to pay him back $30,000 for the Audi he allegedly bought her while they were together. She was reportedly on vacation and said she would deal with the situation when she returned, but Josh went ahead and called the cops anyway.

“They had an understanding about their relationship and the car, and Josh is lashing out because Amanda refuses to take him back. Josh is angry. Amanda also feels like he is being petty and vindictive because he has a broken heart. She does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” our source adds.

We agree — Amanda does not deserve to be treated this way. However, we also learned she allegedly threatened and insulted Josh’s assistant, so there are always two sides to every story. “I was there when they were trying to do a peaceful exchange with Josh’s vehicle. It got to the point where it was beyond hurtful when Amanda started to call me a fatty in front of her daughter. She called me a slave and a thief as well,” his assistant, Hayley Watts, told us EXCLUSIVELY.

