‘The Mindy Project’ Star Adam Pally Arrested For Alleged Cocaine & Weed Possession

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Adam Pally, best known for his role on ‘The Mindy Project,’ was arrested in NYC on Mar. 29 for allegedly smoking marijuana and carrying around a baggie of cocaine, according to a shocking new report. Read all about the actor’s unfortunate bust, here.

Today was not a good one for Adam Pally, 35. The actor, best recognized as Peter Prentice on The Mindy Project, was busted for allegedly smoking marijuana in the neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen in NYC on Mar. 29, according to TMZ. Apparently police who were driving around the block got a strong whiff of the weed smell and tracked Adam down. Unfortunately, that’s only the beggining of the actor’s troubles with the law. When the cops searched him on the street, they allegedly found a small bag of white powder believed to be coke in one of his pockets.

The Making History podcast host was immediately arrested and cited for misdemeanor drug possession, according to the publication. But when police found the cocaine, he was reportedly hit with ANOTHER misdemeanor charge. Adam was issued a ticket to appear in court in front of a judge within 30 days. So far the TV star’s reps haven’t said anything about the unfortunate and unlucky incident.

So, what does this mean for Adam’s career? Well, we don’t think fans should be too worried about that since he’s set to star on an upcoming television show opposite Rachel Bloom. She’s the Golden Globe-winning actress from My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. They will act in the series titled, Most Likely To Murder, which has already been picked up by Lionsgate. The comedy is said to be about a man, played by Adam, who returns to his hometown after 10 years to realize that he’s no longer the coolest guy around, and his love interest is dating the former high school outcast.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think will come of Adam’s arrest? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.