WWE’s Paige Reveals Pain Caused By Sex Tape Scandal: ‘I Was A Victim Of Viral Humiliation’

This is so unbelievably sad. WWE superstar Paige released a full statement on March 27 that reveals just how much suffering she and her family had to endure after the March 17 release of her sex tape.

Just 10 days after WWE’s Paige was at the center of a shocking sex tape and nude pics scandal the superstar took to Twitter to release a full statement addressing the horrible attack on her privacy. Paige revealed in the March 27 statement that, while she had made a mistake by putting her trust in “someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago,” the leak — and ensuing cyber bullying– was in no way justified and drove her to a dark place.

“I had days I wanted to physically harm myself,” Paige wrote. We are completely horrified to hear this, as on March 20, Paige’s father, Ricky Knight, begged online haters to leave his daughter alone after days of viral humiliation, as he was afraid she might end her own life.

Paige also reveals in her statement that she was terrified over how the leak would affect her personal relationships, especially with fiancé Alberto Del Rio. “But the one thing that was the hardest was thinking ‘my husband is gonna leave me’ ‘my family will disown me’ but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell.”

The female wrestling star reveals the silver lining in all of this is how she plans to use her experience to help others going forward. “We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term. Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may cause a butterfly effect later on in life.”

Paige concludes her empowering statement with a beautifully positive attitude. “Anyways. Onwards and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I’m getting married? How can I not be happy!!!!”

