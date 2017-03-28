Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Crunch time. Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors will travel to Houston to face the Rockets at the Toyota Center on Mar. 28th at 8pm EST. Don’t miss a single moment in this NBA game and watch it all online here.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have clinched spots in the NBA‘s 2017 postseason as they head into their third meeting of the year. Stephen Curry, 29, and his Western Conference champion Warriors split the first two games with the Rockets, both teams losing at home. The Rockets will travel to Golden State for one last meeting, on Mar. 31st, which will be their final game together during the regular season.

The Warriors have Stephen and the Rockets have Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend on their team… you ever heard of a guy named James Harden, 27? The bearded beast is throwing down crazy numbers, averaging almost a triple-double nightly. James is perhaps the only player who can steal the 2017 MVP award away from Russell Westbrook, 28, who is having an equally impressive season with his Oklahoma City Thunder who are also looking to make a splash in the playoffs.

The Warriors and Rockets will likely not meet in the first round of the playoffs. Golden State has clinched the division and will be going in as a top seed while Houston will be about 8 games back. The Rockets will likely end their regular season 2 spots behind Golden State with only the San Antonio Spurs in between the pair. The Warriors may be facing a much weaker team like the Memphis Grizzlies in round one while the Rockets may get a tougher opponent like the Los Angeles Clippers or Oklahoma City.

