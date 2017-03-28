United States Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Game

REX/Shutterstock

Bring it! Team USA is coming off a massive World Cup qualifier win against Honduras and wants to keep that momentum alive as they travel to play Panama next. We’ve got your way to cheer on the USMNT via live stream on Mar. 28 at 10:05pm EST.

YESSS! Under new head coach Bruce Arena, the USMNT finally started playing like a dominant and cohesive squad with a crushing 6-0 victory over Honduras Mar. 24. They’re making headway in their 2018 CONCACAF World Cup Hexagonal, pushing past Trinidad & Tobago and La H thanks to their high scoring ways. Panama is only one point ahead in the Hex and a big victory by Team USA could put them back in contention. Scroll down for live stream details.

Before flying out to Panama the USMT announced that four players — Sebastian Lletget, John Brooks, Jordan Morris and Michael Orozco — would be leaving the team to head back to their respective clubs due to a variety of maladies. “It’s an unfortunate series of injuries and illnesses,” Bruce confirmed. “But that’s all part of it.” The good news is that the team is getting midfielder Jermaine Jones back from a yellow card suspension that kept him out of play against Honduras.

“Both teams will certainly have a little bit of a fatigue issue going into Tuesday’s game,” Bruce said. “In Jermaine, we’ve potentially got a fresh, experienced player to put on the field, which is a plus.” The L.A. Galaxy star is ready to go, telling reporters in Panama ahead of the match that, “We want to finish business from this camp and go home with three more points.”

He knows that unlike the USMNT’s home game in San Jose, CA against Honduras, playing away in the hot and humid Central American nation will have its challenges. “The away games are always tougher than the home games, especially with the conditions. It will be hot, the field will maybe be a little bit bumpy, but if we go out and play our game, we showed it already in 2013 that we can come here and win the game.” Fingers crossed they can do it again this time around!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the U.S. or Panama?

