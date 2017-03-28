Honduras Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

REX/Shutterstock

Both Honduras and Costa Rica are coming off of tough World Cup qualifier losses and are in need of a victory. The two teams meet up in their next game of the Hex on Mar. 28 at 5pm EST and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

What a difference a week makes. Costa Rica had been sitting atop the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers with six points until their stunning 2-0 loss to Mexico. At least they’re still in the hunt though, as Honduras tied for last in the six team Hex after their 6-0 shellacking at the hands of the U.S. men’s national team. Now the squads will face off in a test of Central America’s best hopes for the 2018 World Cup in a qualifier game at San Pedro Sula’s Francisco Morazán Stadium in Honduras. Scroll down for the live stream details.

Costa Rica definitely was feeling the absence of injured star Oscar Duarte and how they’re down another defender after Johnny Acosta was injured in their Mar. 24 game against El Tri. Mexico’s Javier Hernandez and Nestor Araujo scored on Read Madrid’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas to keep them undefeated in the six nation bracket. La Sele’s hopes are on still healthy Giancarlo Gonzalez and Michael Umana to keep the 2014 World Cup quarterfinalist team’s hopes alive against the Ticos.

Led by head coach Jorge Luis Pinto, Honduras has chosen to practice behind closed doors ahead of their next big match. Like Costa Rica, they also have some key injuries with the loss of attacker Michael Chirinos, in addition to Félix Crisanto and Allans Vargas. Ahead of the match, the team visited the town of Chamelecon just north of their stadium to greet residents and help raise the squad’s spirits after their devastating loss to the U.S. Will home field advantage help push them towards victory or will a stronger Costa Rican squad come out on top?

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, Honduras or Costa Rica?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.