France Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch The Friendly International Online

REX/Shutterstock

Europe’s superpowers, France and Spain, go head to head at the Stade de France in Paris on March. 28 in a friendly match of soccer. Some of Europe’s top players will be on display, so, don’t miss any of the action starting at 3pm EST!

France and Spain have some of the most talented players in the world within their squads and a lot of these will get game time in this match. It should be a packed stadium and the kick off in this soccer game is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Chelsea star Diego Costa, 28, looks to be finally settled in the Spain set-up after initially struggling to adapt to international football. The Spanish fans will be hoping that Diego can find his scoring touch against France because he is one of the best strikers in the world. Spain are top of their World Cup Qualifying Group G on goal difference ahead of Italy – after three wins and one draw from their matches as they head into this game.

If Spain qualify for Russia 2018, they will be hoping for a far better showing than their last performance when they failed to make it out of the group stages despite beginning Brazil 2014 as World Cup holders. France will be aiming to put on a good show for the home fans in this friendly. Although they will give a lot of players game time it looks like Antoine Griezmann, 26, will start the match. Many experts are predicting that Antoine will join his France colleague, Paul Pogba, 24, at Manchester United this summer.

The little forward is one of the best attackers in the world and has the ability to cause Spain plenty of problems in this game. French manager Didier Deschamps, 48, will be wanting his players to put on a show and there could be plenty of goals in this match as both teams love to attack.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think France will defeat Spain in this friendly match? Let us know what you think will be the score of this game.

