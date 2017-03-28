T.I. ‘Begged’ Tiny To Let Him Back In Their Bed After Weeks Of Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. has tried to close the gap between he and Tiny once and for all! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the rapper ‘begged’ his estranged wife to let him join her in their bed again after weeks of sleeping apart. Did she give in?

“Tiny and T.I. aren’t out of the woods just yet,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the status of the estranged couple’s marriage. “He’s been sleeping in a separate bedroom for the last few weeks, but got tired of that and now has taken his game to a whole new level and is thinking outside the box to make Tiny understand that he loves her.”

“A few nights ago she was in bed and TIP was on the floor beneath her, on his knees, begging her to let him sleep next to her,” the source continued. “He going in, telling Tiny how he misses cuddling with her. How he misses kissing her cheek in the middle of the night and having her head on his chest. She was trying so hard to resist him but gave in and now they’re back sleeping in the same bed. TIP knows he’s got a lot of making up to and that this road to making his wife happy is going to be a long one.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, called off their divorce earlier this month and Tiny is currently in a huge feud with her hubby’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos.

The pair are showing more and more signs that they could be officially reconciling, as they celebrated their daughter Princess Heiress‘ very first birthday together on March 26 with an adorable Disney-themed party. However, a body language expert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the way the couple were posed during the occasion made it seem like they might still be uncomfortable with each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tiny and T.I. will be able to make things work? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.