T.I. & Tiny: She Won’t Leave Him For Sake Of Their Children Despite Drama & Broken Promises

The T.I. and Tiny saga will continue! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that although they’ve battled infidelity rumors and other marital problems, Tiny ‘loves T.I. and has forgiven him.’ More importantly, she’s sticking around to keep their family together. Get the latest scoop!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet, when it comes to her explosive relationship with T.I., 36. After HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you that she called off her divorce to the rapper on March 15, we’ve learned exactly why she’s ready to go another round with her man. And, it’s all about keeping the Family Hustle together. [No, the show isn’t coming out of retirement.. it was just a clever pun]…

“If it weren’t for the kids, Tiny would have been done with TIP a long time ago,” our source said. The two musicians are parents to sons, Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and daughter, Heiress Diana, 9-months. “The kids are her world,” our source said, adding that, “Nothing means more to her than them.”

When it comes down to it, “Tiny looks into her baby’s eyes and her gut tells her to keep the family together. She’s reminded that her babies need both her and TIP present in their lives, at all times. She’s a real tough woman and is determined to make it work and keep her family together.” Wow.

Now, when it comes to T.I., there’s actually still a lot of love there, despite their rocky history! “Tiny loves him hard, and has forgiven him for the drama he’s put her through,” the source told us. “He’s made promises to her that he hopes he can keep.” And, we hope he can, too!

Like we already told you, “Tiny’s taken the divorce off the table.” She originally filed in Dec. 2016. But, it looks like T.I. pulled out all of the stops to save their marriage, because “he promised her that his heart and man parts belong only to her.” Phew! Not too long ago, he was accused of having a mistress by the name of Bernice Burgos. However, Burgos clapped back at the side piece rumors and denied that they had any involvement in a lengthy Snapchat video on March 27. You can watch that in the video, above.

Here’s the scoop about T.I. at the moment: “He’s nothing but committed to being the perfect husband and father to Tiny and their kids,” our source said. “He was over-the-top with his words; going down on one knee and apologizing to Tiny for all the pain and suffering he caused.” SO cute! Hopefully T.I. and Tiny can continue to repair their marriage woes for the sake of their family!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will stay together?

