‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Complete Their Teams Of 8 As Battles Come To An End

It’s the final night of Battle Rounds on the March 28 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and while Blake Shelton’s team is complete, Adam, Alicia and Gwen still have slots left to fill. Oh, and there’s one all-important Steal still in play!

The first Battle of the night is between Alicia Keys’ artists Lauryn Judd and Lilli Passero, who are being mentored by DJ Khaled. Alicia tasks them with singing “Every Little Bit Hurts,” and they work hard to come up with the perfect arrangement. It’s an incredible performance, but Alicia can only keep one of the girls on her team, and she picks Lilli, completing her team.

Adam Levine’s final Battle pairing is Jesse Larson and Taylor Alexander. He gives them the Garth Brooks version of Billy Joel’s “Shameless,” which is the perfect mix for their country and rock voices. Both guys nail it, leaving Adam with a tough decision, but in the end, he goes with Jesse.

Next, Brandon Royal and Davina Leone from Gwen Stefani’s team go head to head in the final Battle of the season. The powerful vocalists are given “In The Night” by The Weeknd to perform, and initially, Brandon struggles a bit to hit the high notes. However, Gwen points out to the singers that Adam has his Steal left, so whoever she doesn’t pick will still get to stay on the show. After the pair’s epic performance, Gwen opts to keep Brandon, but Davina nabs that final spot on Adam’s team, so she’s still in this thing, too!

Here’s where the teams stand so far (stolen artist in Italics):

Adam: Mark Isaiah, Josh West, Autumn Turner, Johnny Hayes, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Jesse Larson, Davina Leone

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Quizz Swanigan, Ashley Levin, Chris Blue, Dawson Coyle, Vanessa Ferguson, Jack Cassidy, Lilli Passero

Blake: Lauren Duski, Felicia Temple, Casi Joy, Andrea Thomas, Aliyah Moulden, TSoul, Caroline Sky, Enid Ortiz

Gwen: Brennley Brown, JChosen, Johnny Gates, Aaliyah Rose, Stephanie Rice, Troy Ramey, Hunter Plake, Brandon Royal

