Stephen Colbert Slams Trump: Jared Kushner In Charge Of ‘Bureau Of Obvious Nepotism’

Stephen Colbert came at President Donald Trump hard on March 27 after he announced he was putting his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will be charged with overhauling the federal government. Stephen slammed Trump for the obvious favoritism.

Stephen Colbert, 52, is totally laying into President Donald Trump, 70, for basically giving his son-in-law (and senior adviser) Jared Kushner, 36, the keys to the kingdom after Trump announced he’s putting Jared in charge of a massive government overhaul. “And, the government desperately needs overhaul. Somebody keeps putting totally unqualified people in charge of really important stuff,” Stephen said on The Late Show on March 27, making an obvious dig at Trump.

Jared is going to be in charge of a new department called the Office of American Innovation which is clearly a very vague name, “but still better than the original title: Bureau of Obvious Nepotism,” the host joked. Ya, Stephen went there.

Jared will be leading a “swat” team charged with fixing the country’s problems using “business ideas.” Stephen said, jokingly, that Jared has already had some great business ideas: a) being born into a wealthy real-estate family and b) marrying into a wealthy real estate family.

Jared reportedly said that he thinks “the government should be run like a great American company,” and that the Trump administration wants to “achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.” This didn’t sit right with Stephen. “Hold it a second,” Stephen said. “We’re not customers, we’re citizens. Which means we own the store. You work for us, buddy,” Stephen said. Ouch!

Stephen believes Jared will still have time for hobbies like testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee as to ties the Trump campaign may have to Russia. Well, unless he overhauls the government first. “Business idea No. 1: No Senate,” Stephen said.

