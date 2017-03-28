Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Saran Claps Back After Epic Diss: She ‘Overreacted’

Courtesy of MTV

Yikes! Simon Saran thinks Farrah Abraham is a fool for freaking out over an innocent picture of him with other women. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details from the man himself on how his ex completely ‘overreacted’ with her diss about the situation.

Farrah Abraham has definitely had her ups and downs in her relationship with Simon Saran, 28. She made it clear that things are off right now by referring to him as her “ex” after he posted an Instagram pic of a boys night out surrounded by a couple of cute ladies in Oxford, MS. She threw epic shade by calling him out on Snapchat, saying “When your ex can only get bottle girls LMAO FaceLike.” Now the real estate investor is dishing EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife.com on why she went off on him.

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. There’s a harmless picture and that’s all it is is a picture,” he tells us. He also is super confident that she’s going to be missing him big time after her rash decision. “But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of.” Ouch! We hope the Teen Mom OG star has some ointment nearby to deal with such a total BURN from Simon!

We asked Simon about his current status with Farrah, 25, and he told us, “I think we are taking a break. I did meet with hypnotist Kevin Stone that really helped me see things much more clearly. You will see that on the season.” He also said that when her reality show is shooting, she turns into a woman that he’s no longer attracted to.

“During filming season she has a split attitude thing that I can’t really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for any more,” he revealed. Uh oh! Farrah might want to check herself once Teen Mom OG‘s next season gets underway because Simon sure sounds like he’s over her behavior.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simon and Farrah will get back together after their “break?”

