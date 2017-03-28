Sharna Burgess Admits Bonner Bolton Romance May Happen: We’re Getting To Know Each Other

Image Courtesy of ABC

Never say never! Bonner Bolton and pro dancer, Sharna Burgess, have shot down romance rumors but that doesn’t mean the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pair doesn’t have real chemistry. Following the March 27 episode, HollywoodLife.com caught up with the steamy duo to find out what was actually going on.

Sharna Burgess, 31, and Bonner Bolton, 29, were snuggling close and holding hands during their night out, shown on this week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. So even though he keeps claiming to be single, we’re not so sure.

“I mean, lets be real! Hand holding on Dancing With The Stars is not a new thing,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after this week’s dance. “We hold hands all the time, we hug all the time.” As for what’s next, well she admitted that she doesn’t know — they haven’t known each other that long yet, but she’s not counting anything out.

“We are having a great time and a great time getting to know each other. We are in week two! How quick does anyone think this is going to happen if it happens?” she said. “Let us dance, let us tell his story, let us build this chemistry on more than just a accidental hand moment and the fact that we look good together!”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as we recently told you that the pair are interested in something more. “Sharna especially wants something more, but they have yet to rush into anything that would be deemed official,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “They are still getting to know each other and hope that the attention they are both getting doesn’t end up ruining things. They also know the show is going to go with the storyline that they are a couple, but they are gearing towards a real relationship, not just a showmance. They are hoping for the best.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think they should be together?

