Look at these lovebirds! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd snuck in a quick kiss while walking through their hotel in Brazil after his concert, and it’s one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen! You definitely want to see this sweet little moment!

Aww! An eagle-eyed fan freaked out when they saw Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, strolling arm and arm through the Grand Hyatt Hotel in São Paulo, Brazil on March 27, and made sure to capture the moment on video. Good thing they did, because they caught the cute couple sharing a sweet kiss!

Though Selena and Abel are walking away from the fan taking the video, you can clearly see her lean in and give her boyfriend a quick peck, right before they round the corner into what appears to be the hotel lobby. Their private couple time came after The Weeknd killed it at Lollapalooza in São Paulo on March 26; they’ve had a couple days of rest and relaxation before he moves on to his other South American tour dates. And it seems like they’ve been having tons of fun together!

Even though he’s been busting his pipes onstage for months, Abel doesn’t mind doing a little singing offstage — as long as it’s for Selena! After playing to a crowd of thousands at Lollapalooza, he brought her backstage for a quiet moment alone, and privately “serenaded her,” according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How cute is that? Obviously, Selena went crazy over the incredibly romantic gesture!

It’s such a relief to see that they’re back to having a good time in Brazil, because the last fan video released of the couple showed them in peril! They were trying to leave the hotel in a car when a group of overzealous fans totally mobbed them. Pull back with the enthusiasm, guys! It was to the point that security guards were pushing people out of the way just so the car could drive down the street!

HollywoodLifers, are Selena and Abel your favorite celebrity couple? Tell us in the comments!