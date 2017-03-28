‘RHOBH’ Recap: Lisa Rinna Defends Her Shocking Accusations About Dorit

Image Courtesy of Bravo

Lisa Rinna’s shocking accusations about Dorit — that she may or may not have a coke den at her house — took us by surprise last week, but she fully defended them on the March 28 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

The March 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills picked up right where last week’s left off — in the middle of that crazy dinner, where Erika had a meltdown and Lisa Rinna accused Dorit of doing coke during a recent dinner party. Not much else was said between Erika and Eileen — at least during the dinner — but Lisa Rinna defended her attack on Dorit, saying that if Dorit can accuse her of being a pill popper, then she has every right to assume something similar about her. Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle, however, disagreed and told Rinna she hit Dorit below the belt.

Fortunately, all the drama and heartbreak was forgotten for a little while, when the ladies visited the SPCA to see the dogs that Lisa Vanderpump helped rescue. Eileen even almost adopted one! Had the paper work not been backed up, she would have gone home with a cute little pup.

Later, when everyone returned to Beverly Hills, Erika shot her scenes for Young & the Restless, but not before she sincerely apologized to Eileen for freaking out on her in Hong Kong. She said anything involving her son is always a sensitive subject for her, but she felt really bad for attacking Eileen. Thankfully, Eileen accepted her apology and then, they nailed their performance on the show. Seriously — Erika should appear on Young & the Restless more regularly.

And finally, everyone headed to Villa Rosa for a spectacular Diamonds and Rosé party thrown by Lisa Vanderpump. But to see what unfolds, you’ll have to tune in next week.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of RHOBH? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.