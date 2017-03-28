Courtesy of Instagram

‘Pitch Perfect’ fans were excited to see new behind-the-scenes pics of the cast filming the third movie in the franchise earlier this week, but the images also made them wonder if Rebel Wilson is being body-shamed because of her curves. See the photos and their tweets here.

Rebel, 37, shared an Instagram photo of herself posing alongside Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit in sailor-inspired outfits, which seem to be from a scene in the upcoming movie. They obviously look great, but fans were quick to notice that Rebel is the only one whose top has short sleeves. The other girls are wearing skimpier halter tops.

“No one else is wondering why she’s the only one not wearing the cute halter top?? Instead she’s got long sleeves?” Instagram user named Chas wrote.

“Your top should be the same. We all know you are the most delicious chick there,” user Melissa Stanton wrote of Rebel, who is known as “Fat Amy” in the movies.

Obviously, Rebel could have been the one who chose to wear the top with short sleeves, but it’s interesting to note that other co-stars also wore the skimpier halter tops. In other pics, which you can see in our gallery above, Anna Kendrick and Kelley Jakie wore the sexier top. Rebel and the equally curvaceous Ester Dean appear to be the only stars of the franchise wearing the short-sleeve version of the look. And fans certainly took notice.

