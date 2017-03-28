Why Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Refuse To Set A Wedding Date: Still In Love?

Courtesy of Instagram

First comes love, then comes marriage, right? Well, not for ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi. In a new interview, the pair revealed that they’re nowhere near walking down the aisle. Their shocking confession comes after they were criticized for not appearing to be in love!

Nick Viall, 36, and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, 26, are definitely one of The Bachelor‘s most interesting couples. While most newly engaged duos are excited to hit the aisle running; these two seem to be avoiding it at all costs. Nick actually revealed that he hasn’t even thought about saying “I do,” in a new interview on March 27. So, is the love still there?!

“Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now,” Nick admitted to Us Weekly about getting married. “We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.” Well, that’s good!

While the couple’s latest confession may have caused some fans to doubt the future of Nick and Vanessa, they’re actually more confident than ever about what’s to come. “We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we’re excited about that journey,” Nick said. So cute!

Although the two aren’t filling out wedding venue papers, they are working on some other paperwork of their own. “She’s living with me,” Nick said of he and Vanessa’s current situation. “But obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point.” Nick revealed that the two are living together while they’re in LA, where he’s a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

Other than the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, Nick and Vanessa have their sights set on a getaway to Montreal. They want to return to her native, Canada because, “Vanessa hasn’t been able to do that yet,” Nick said of traveling back to her hometown. “And I haven’t had a chance to go to Montreal outside of the show. So I think we’re just focused on that right now.” Awe!

Nick popped the question in front of millions of viewers on The Bachelor finale on March 13. He slid a stunning Neil Lane diamond on Vanessa’s finger, and they both shared the sweetest, emotional kiss.

However, they came under fire when they appeared on After The Final Rose following the finale. Vanessa admitted to Chris Harrison, 45, that things had been “difficult” after the show wrapped. And, that’s when the doubtful tweets about their relationship started to pour in.

Regardless of the backlash, Nick and Vanessa have been going strong and taking “baby steps” as she would say. And, it looks like it’s been working — Vanessa cheered him on in the audience of DWTS during the March 20 premiere, and she’s been his biggest fan yet [as seen in our video, above]!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Vanessa will make it to the alter?

