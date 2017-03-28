REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump certainly had the role of first lady down pat when she and President Donald Trump hosted a formal dinner at the White House on March 28. Check out the stunningly chic dress she chose for the occasion!

Melania Trump, 46, turned on the first lady charm when she joined her hubby President Donald Trump, 70, at a special dinner the couple hosted for U.S. senators and their spouses at the White House on March 28.

Melania made her grand entrance at the event by accompanying Trump into the White House ballroom while donning the chicest little black dress we’ve ever seen! The $1,495 Whistler stretch-crepe frock was designed by Roland Mouret, and was clearly chosen to show off exactly how poised and classy the first lady is. The dress had short sleeves and a modest below the knee hemline. Melania definitely needs to leave her NYC apartment and come down to D.C. so we can see more gorgeous first lady looks!

Even though Melania looked absolutely stunning, she couldn’t steal the show from Trump, who announced at the reception that he is expecting to make a healthcare deal “soon,” despite the fact that last week House Republicans decided to tossed aside a bill that would repeal Obamacare because they lacked the votes to pass it.

Trump said it’s “a very good thing” and that the deal will happen “very quickly.” “I know that we’re all going to make a deal on healthcare. And that’s such an easy one,” POTUS said, after previously claiming that healthcare was a very complex topic.

The president also said he believes he can work with Democrats on other issues, including infrastructure. “Hopefully it’ll start being bipartisan. Because everybody really wants the same thing: We want greatness for this country that we love,” Trump said.

