Malia Obama Rocks Mini Dress Sans Tights In 45 Degrees After Right Wing Reporter Drama

Malia Obama didn’t let her alleged fight with a conservative reporter in a NYC club distract her from heading to her internship, where she looked ready to WERK in a thigh-grazing mini sans tights, opting for a heavy, hooded parka. She looked so ready for the dreary NYC weather to be over and we’re totally with her.

Spring comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb, but, unfortunately for those in NYC, we’re still very much in the lion phase, which is a major bummer, especially because we refuse to buy another pair of tights until next fall. It looks like we aren’t alone, as Malia Obama, 18, was spotted out in NYC on her way to her internship at the Weinstein & Company on March 28 where she left her mom jeans behind and instead suited up in a casual t-shirt dress. Her thigh-grazing mini put her long legs on display, and she topped off the outfit with booties — she definitely has her street-style down.

Malia stepped out for the first time since news of her alleged fight with a ring-wing reporter at Parlor in NYC came to light, in which the reporter claims he had a disagreement with the former first daughter, but it was business as usual for the professional teen — and her style was on point!

Although she stepped out sans tights in 45-degree weather, Malia still covered up with a hooded parka, which was perfect for the rainy weather. Finding the perfect transitional outfit can be tough, but rocking booties with a dress is a great go-to if you want to switch up your everyday look.

Throughout the course of her internship Malia has showed off a slew of relatable looks and really gravitates towards the revival of 90s trends — and we’re loving the endless inspiration she continues to offer up with her style.

