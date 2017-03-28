Lionel Messi Suspended For 4 Games After Heated Verbal Incident With Ref

REX Shutterstock

This is not a good time for Lionel Messi to be on the bench. The Argentine soccer player was suspended from 4 World Cup qualifying games after he had a hostile, verbal incident with a ref on March 23. Now, the internet is pissed! You’ve got to see the explosive reactions from fans.

FIFA took action against Lionel Messi, 29, after he shouted profane insults at an assistant referee after the ref flagged him for fouling an opponent on March 23. Messi and Argentina played Chile in Buenos Aires when he got angry and yelled at the official.

Now he’s been suspended for four games following the heated incident and those four games happen to be World Cup qualifying matches. Well, the internet is sounding off, and Twitter users are NOT happy.

Lionel Messi, a story of a man that literally does EVERYTHING for Argentina and still somehow gets shafted. — Danny (@ConnDorr) March 28, 2017

Breaking: Half the team of Argentina(Lionel Messi) has been banned by @fifacom for the next four official matches. — Kedode Mutoke (@KedodeMutoke) March 28, 2017

Oficial: la FIFA sancionó a Lionel Messi con 4 partidos y no jugará hoy ante Bolivia https://t.co/QCwPyzfxGK pic.twitter.com/2Klu22DS5i — Pablo ® (@PibeGeek) March 28, 2017

FIFA took to their official website and Twitter to confirm the news of their disciplinary action against Messi. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee revealed that his 4-game ban will be in correlation with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and he will be fined CHF [Swiss Francs Currency] 10,000 [which translates to over 10,000 U.S. dollars]. The first match his suspension will begin with is between Bolivia and Argentina, which is set to take place on March 28. The suspension was announced just hours before the Bolivia/Argentina game.

HollywoodLifers, what’re your thoughts on Messi’s punishment? Do you think it’s too harsh?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.