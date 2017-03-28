LeBron James Slammed In Back During Game & Criticized For Being A Baby: Watch

REX Shutterstock

LeBron James took a nasty elbow to the back by David Lee when the Cavs suffered a tough loss to the Spurs on March 27. He hit the floor in pain and exited the game in the third quarter. While his injury was no joke, to him, the internet had a different opinion. Watch it here and let’s discuss.

LeBron James, 32, was under the basket and ready for the rebound when Spurs forward/center, David Lee, 33, caught the ball and smashed him in the back with his elbow. The hit went down on March 27 when the Cavs took on the Spurs, but sadly lost, 103-74. Immediately, LeBron grabbed his back and clenched his face in pain. With 28 seconds left on the clock, in the third quarter, he got to half-court and fell to the floor on his hands and knees in pain. It was honestly pretty tough to watch, since LeBron was on the ground for a few minutes, stricken with pain from the blow.

LeBron James Left tonight's game with an injury as Cavaliers Lose top spot in East and are now 2nd pic.twitter.com/RCyTj0Bkbe — Today'sLoop (@TodaysLoop) March 28, 2017

After heading over to the bench, LeBron put on his warmups and headed to the locker room, where he retreated for the rest of the game. His abrupt exit was definitely unexpected; leaving the crowd in shock, as well as Lee himself. Lee claimed he “didn’t even know” he had hit LeBron with a bow after jumping down from the rebound, according to ESPN. In fact, he apparently thought LeBron had twisted his ankle.

Well, the internet had a field day after LeBron’s harsh reaction to the hit, followed by his shocking exit. Some fans thought he was milking the injury, while others just called him a “big baby.”

LeBron James is a bitch! don't argue with me 👌🏾 — BRIANA🎀 (@_____coldpiece) March 28, 2017

#lebronjames what a team player… gonna leave your team cause you being a baby and you aint getting your way!! #pathetic #fuckoutofhere — david (@DJ_EM210) March 28, 2017

LEBRON JAMES IS A BABY THE BIGGEST BABY OF THEM ALL — Robbie c (@RobCameron642) March 28, 2017

After the Cavs suffered a disappointing loss to the Spurs, LeBron gave an update on his back injury during a post-game interview. “I’m fine,” he said. “I’ll be ready by Thursday.” — when the Cavs play the Chicago Bulls. “I got bowed in the neck, or the spine,” he recalled of the moment Lee hit him on the court.

At the moment, the Cavs are in the midst of a rough patch. They’ve struggled during the last nine games of the season, and LeBron knows it. “Right now we’re just not playing good basketball,” he admitted. However, he said he remains “confident” in his team.

But, the internet hasn’t been so confident… you saw those tweets. And, that’s just a few of the thousands that poured in. So, what’s your take on LeBron’s reaction to the hit?

Honestly, when Lee is on his way down from a rebound jump and all of his weight goes into your spine when you’re not ready for it.. it’s got to be a hard hit. We’re giving King James the benefit of the doubt on this one. Not to mention, the Cavs are going through a super sensitive time right now since their loss to the Spurs knocked them to 2nd in the Eastern Conference.

With three NBA championships, four MVPs, three NBA Finals MVP awards and two gold medals [try saying that without getting out of breath] — We think everyone needs to lay off LeBron. He’s no rookie.

BUT, HollywoodLifers — let’s talk more about this in the comments below.

