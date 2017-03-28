Lady Gaga Turns 31: A Look Back At Her 31 Craziest Outfits Of All Time

REX Shutterstock

Is there any look Lady Gaga can’t pull off? The songstress is a master at disguise and showed off the most outrageous outfits we’ve ever seen on the red carpet. In honor of her 31st birthday, we’re taking a look back at her 31 craziest looks of all time.

When it comes to making a fashion statement, no one does so quite like Lady Gaga. The triple-threat isn’t afraid to take a risk and rock an outrageous look and we love the way she can effortlessly go from outlandish performer to Old Hollywood movie star — and she proved that almost anything can qualify as an outfit! Although her recent looks seem way more tame, especially when compared to her outrageous outfits from early on in her career, we’re rounding up the most head-turning looks in honor of her birthday today, March 28.

Obviously when the topic of Gaga’s outlandish fashion comes up the look that first comes to mind is her meat dress. For those of you who need a refresher, Gaga turned heads when she stepped out in a dress made of raw beef for the 2010 MTV VMAs. Not only was it a fierce fashion move, but also a brave one. Hey, concealing your body with raw beef just doesn’t seem sanitary to me, but, moving on, Gaga followed up the interesting look when she arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards inside an egg, which was carried by models. Although she claimed to “incubate” in the egg for three days prior to the show, that didn’t stop her from delivering an epic performance on stage when she finally emerged from the egg.

For some stars stepping out in sheer, flashing their midriff or wearing hot pants would make a major statement — but for Gaga, that’s like any old Tuesday. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks and let us know which Gaga get-up was your favorite.

Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! We hope this year is filled with just as many outrageous fashion moments.

