Kirk Frost: ‘Fingers Crossed’ That Yung Joc Is Jasmine Washington’s Baby’s Dad

The baby daddy drama continues on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ now that Yung Joc has admitted he hooked up with Jasmine Washington. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Kirk Frost now has his fingers crossed that he might not be the father of her young son after all.

So just how many guys on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta could be the father of Jasmine Washington‘s baby? All along the 27-year-old has claimed that Kirk Frost is one hundred percent the father of her seven-month-old son Kannon, but Yung Joc has admitted that he hooked up with the former stripper as well. Since 47-year-old Kirk still hasn’t taken the paternity test that his alleged side piece has been demanding, he’s hoping now that it turns out he’s not the daddy after all. “As foul as it sounds, he’s keeping his fingers, toes and even eyes crossed that Joc’s the father,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The singer’s 17 year marriage to Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is on the line and he’s terrified that she will leave him if he fathered a child with another woman. “Kirk made a mistake. He’s got so much to lose and the best news of his life that he wants to hear is that Joc’s the father. If that’s the case, Kirk will be so relieved and will never, ever step our do anything to compromise his marriage with Rasheeda again,” our insider adds.

Jasmine has never wavered in her claims that Kirk is the father of her son, and went so far as to taunt him online about it! On Mar. 28 she posted a side-by-side of Kannon next to the L&HH star’s son, Karter Frost, now 3, when he was around the same age. She really wanted to show her followers how much the boys resemble each other and drive home her argument that Kirk is allegedly Kannon’s father! “Hmm….I’ll just let this sit right here weirdos #brothers” she captioned the pic, along with the thinking emoji. The boys practically look like twins!

Kirk has yet to man up and take a DNA test to prove he ISN’T the father of Kannon, and Yung Joc’s admission that he hooked up with Jasmine seems to be a convenient plot twist to help push back the big reveal even further. We sure hope all this drama finally wraps up during L&HHATL‘s crazy sixth season!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk is Jasmine’s baby’s father? Is that why he’s stalling on taking the paternity test?

