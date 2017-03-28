Kim Kardashian Cried With Paris Hilton When Her Sex Tape Leaked: ‘It’s Not Me’

Courtesy of E!

This is so sad! Kim Kardashian was apparently so upset when she found out that her sex tape had leaked that she started bawling with her then BFF Paris Hilton while on vacation!

Even though it’s been 10 years since Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape leaked, it’s still a topic of endless discussion. Especially when new details emerge — like how the reality TV star reacted when she first found out that people had seen her getting down with then boyfriend Ray J. Here’s a hint — it wasn’t great.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in Australia on vacation with her then BFF Paris Hilton when she first found out the tape had leaked, according to former In Touch Weekly editor Kevin Dickson.

Kevin told PageSix that once he was able to get a hold of the social media mogul he had to talk to Paris instead because Kim “was crying in the background.” “She’d seen the story by then, and Kim’s saying, ‘It’s not me, it’s not me… Kim denied it and denied it and she was denying and crying at the same time,” Kevin said of how Kim insisted the tape, made with footage she filmed with the rapper while they were on vacation in Mexico on her 23rd birthday in 2003, was not hers.

However, the mother-of-two’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told the news outlet that Kim never lied about the existence of the tape. As we all know, Kim stopped fighting the release of the tape and settled with Vivid Entertainment in February 2007 for a reported cool $5 million.

“Then she calmed down,” Dickson said of how Kim changed her attitude after she struck a deal for the tape. “When [Vivid] talked money with her, she started talking [to me] more frequently again.”

