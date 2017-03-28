Kanye West Urging Kim Kardashian To Have Baby #3: He’s ‘Determined To Have Big Family’

SplashNews

North & Saint West may get a new sibling after all — at least if dad Kanye has a say! As HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY, the star is hard at work trying to convince Kim Kardashian to have another baby, but he wants more than 3! Find out why he thinks Kim’s body can handle it here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, thought she was finished having kids, but if anyone can convince her otherwise it’s apparently her husband Kanye West, 39. After all, Kanye has always pushed for a big family and, despite Kim’s major health concerns regarding pregnancy, he’s still positive the two can have not just one more baby, but multiple! This means daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, could be getting more siblings — and soon!

“Kanye has always pushed for more kids,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously he’s concerned for Kim, but he would love a big family and believes she will be fine.” For those who need a refresher, when Kim was pregnant with North, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which Beverly Hills M.D. and O.B.G.Y.N. Dr. Bruce Lee, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY is a “very serious condition causing one’s blood pressure to soar.”

Also when she was pregnant with North, Kim experienced placenta accreta, which becomes more common with each pregnancy. So, if Kim were to be pregnant with her third child and she went into early labor, Dr. Lee said she could suffer from “massive bleeding.” However, Kanye doesn’t seem too fazed by this news. “Despite some difficulties, Kim has always come out of her pregnancies stronger and healthier than ever,” our source explained in regards to why Kanye thinks she’d be ok to give birth again.

“Honestly, he would love to have four kids when they are all done,” our insider added. “He knows Kim is scared, but they have talked about it in length and she’s on board.” Yikes! We just hope Kim fully understands the massive risks. Basically, if Kim chooses to get pregnant again, her doctors would need to closely monitor her.

“This can be done by having her blood pressure checked on an ongoing basis. High blood pressure puts someone in danger of brain injury, along with liver and kidney failure and blood clots,” Dr. Lee told us. Not to mention, the baby could also be in grave danger — with the chance of a miscarriage increasing. How scary is THAT?

