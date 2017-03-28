Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Reveals The Perfected Family Formula For Instagram Captions

Courtesy of Instagram

We finally know one of the biggest Instagram secrets there is! If you want 65 million followers like Khloe Kardashian, then we have your answer! Someone posting to Khloe’s page accidentally revealed how she gets SO many likes & it’s all about the caption! You have to see this..

Hot Instagram pic + bomb ass quote = post perfection. That’s the formula someone posting to Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram accidentally unveiled on March 28.

Now, this person — who we’re thinking may be an assistant of sorts — didn’t reveal the formula that easily. It appears as though they were given instructions to post a quote by Tony Robbins to go along with a stunning pic of Khloe, 32, when they mistakenly copied and pasted a little too much.

“The insta pic followed by a bomb ass quote,” the beginning of Khloe’s Instagram fail read. It was followed by the actual quote: “Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or one that can literally save their lives,” in the words of Robbins.

Either way, Khloe’s photo still garnered over 481,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments. So, although someone may have had a social media mishap at Khlo’s expense, she didn’t take a hard hit from it. In fact, the fail wasn’t even that bad. But, now we know the Kardashian key to the perfect Instagram post!

Khloe looked stunning in the photo. Her hair was pushed back out of her face in a stunning, wavy ponytail and we got to see her gorgeous makeup. She rocked orange-tinted, shiny eyes and a pale pink lip. And, although we loved her glam, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of her plunging, curve-hugging white jumpsuit. Insta fail or not, Khlo killed it! So, you’ve got to check out more of her plunging looks in our gallery, below!

And, we have to reminisce a bit, because Khloe’s Insta caption fail brings back memories. Remember when Scott Disick, 33, accidentally posted a copied and pasted caption onto an Instagram pic back in May 2016. He posted a photo of himself with “Boo Tea Shake” mix and mistakenly added the instructions from the brand to post at “4 PM est.” LOL. He, unlike Khloe, quickly caught the caption mistake and deleted the instructions part of the post. However, the many screenshots of the post that were snapped will still live on.

