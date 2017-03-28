Kendall Jenner Unveils Her Massive New Closet & Reveals It Took Weeks To Organize It

REX/Shutterstock

Can you say closet goals?! Kendall Jenner offered up a sneak peek inside her enormous new closet and even revealed the two items she would never get rid of. Can you guess what they are?

The Kardashian/Jenner ladies have some of the most covetable closets in Hollywood — after all, who has an entire closet for their workout clothes, (strong>Khloe Kardashian!), and an archived collection of her famous designer gowns? (strong>Kim Kardashian!) Well, Kendall Jenner‘s epic closet is on a massive scale and it’s bound to give her sister’s wardrobes a run for their money. The star took to her website, Kendallj.com, to unveil the design.

“One of my favorite things about my new house is the closet. It was perfect when I moved in and didn’t need any customization. All four walls are racks but the biggest perk is that I have an island in the center, which I’ve never had before,” she said.

In order to get it fully organized, Kendall enlisted her stylist, Monica Rose, to help with the task at hand. “It only took a couple of weeks to organize. She even stayed until midnight one night! It’s always a process—it gets messy and then she comes to help me clean it out again,” Kendall shared. Imagine weeks of spring cleaning?!

Even though the model is quick to clean out her closet, there are few items that she would never part with! “I’m always giving a ton away, but I still have my baby clothes, like my Powerpuff Girls shirt and Burberry booties, lol.”

Feast your eyes on a sketch of Kendall’s epic closet above and check out her site for more on her cool clothing collection.

