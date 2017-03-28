Kate Middleton Debuts Gorgeous Green Lace Gown At National Portrait Gallery

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she headed to The National Portrait Gallery for a fundraising dinner in London on March 28th. She debuted a brand new green lace gown that looked amazing on her & we love her look from head-to-toe. What do you guys think of her dress?

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Kate Middleton, 35, and her gorgeous gala looks. It’s rare that Kate makes an appearance at a gala or public party, and when she does, she never disappoints. The Duchess of Cambridge attended a fundraising dinner at The National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28th when she opted to wear this stunning green lace gown.

Kate rocked one of her favorite designers, Temperley London, and we were so happy to see her in something new! Although we love when the royal Recycler strikes, we have to admit that it’s refreshing and exciting when she debuts something new and glamorous. Kate is such a fan of the brand and has actually been spotted wearing green dresses from the label many times before.

We are obsessed with this long-sleeve green lace gown which featured a totally sheer, high-neck bodice and sleeves. The lace frock was form-fitting and hugged her petite frame perfectly, while a thin satin bow cinched in her tiny waist. She accessorized the glamorous gown with Kiki McDonough earrings a gold glitter Wilbur & Gussie clutch and gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Her entire ensemble was perfect and we love when Kate gets all dolled up for events like this. What did you guys think of Kate’s gorgeous gown — did you love it as much as we did?

