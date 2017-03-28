Kailyn Lowry: Why She Refuses To Reveal Who Baby Daddy Is & Gender Of 3rd Child

Courtesy of Instagram

Although Kailyn Lowry’s been gushing over her third pregnancy, she’s been adamant not to unveil any other details. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out why she’s remained so secretive! We’ve got the answers, here!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is going about her third pregnancy all on her own terms. “It is a personal decision for Kailyn not to reveal who her baby daddy is,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. In fact, “Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right.” And, the same goes for the gender of her baby — set to arrive this summer!

Not to mention, Kailyn may not even know the sex of her baby at this time. “During her prior pregnancies — Isaac, 7 and Lincoln, 3 — she waited until the birth of each child to find out their gender, and she will most likely do that again,” our source said. But, there’s more..

Kailyn’s been getting bombarded with questions about her third pregnancy. Not only are fellow Teen Mom co-stars such as, Farrah Abraham, 25, discussing her unborn child, but random people have even been trying to cop some info. “People are asking her daily; dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of her baby,” our source said. “However, she is simply not ready to share that information.” We don’t blame her! When it comes down to it — “The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will probably be rolling again soon,” our insider said.

After much speculation, Kailyn finally revealed that she was expecting her third child on Feb. 23. She took to her blog to reveal the news and admitted that she waited to speak out because she had “a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy.” Kailyn also admitted that she wanted to keep the news private because this pregnancy is so high risk. “I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” she said. Kailyn went through a tragic miscarriage on season 7 of Teen Mom 2 when she was married to Javi Marroquin, 24. The two have since split, but they are not legally divorced yet.

