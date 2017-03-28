Justin Timberlake Releasing New Music? Posts Cryptic Pic With Pharrell & Timbaland

Courtesy of Instagram

AT LAST!!!! We’ve been DYING for a new album for Justin Timberlake for years now and it looks like he’s finally back to work on his music career. You’ve got to see the pic with longtime collaborators Pharell and Timbaland that is giving us hope.

It’s been four long years since Justin Timberlake delivered a full album, with 2013’s The 20/20 Experience. Since then the 36-year-old spent his professional time focused on his acting career and his personal life being a husband to Jessica Biel, 35, and a father to their son Silas, who turns two in April. FINALLY it looks like he’s returning to his musical roots, as he posted an Instagram photo Mar. 28 seated in between longtime collaborators Timbaland, 45, and Pharrell Williams, 43, with the cryptic caption “….” What does this mean?!

This is SUCH good news as Timbaland’s presence signals that an album could be in the works, as he worked almost exclusively on JT’s last three solo efforts, FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience Part 1 and Part 2. Pharrell produced nearly half the songs on Justin’s debut album Justified when he was part of The Neptunes, so having these two guys seated on either side of the singer in the photo means only good things are on the way!

Justin’s fans got a small reminder of his musical genius when he released “Can’t Stop The Feeling” in May 2016 and the fun jam quickly went on to become the song of the summer. While it was just a tune off the soundtrack for JT’s animated film Trolls, it got us on our feet dancing and even earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Song. Finally he doesn’t have any big movies lined up in 2017, so this could finally be the year he returns to his rightful place as the Prince of Pop. He’s kept his fans waiting WAY too long for some new jams and it looks like he’s finally ready to reclaim the music charts once again.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Justin could be working on a new album? Are you a fan?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.