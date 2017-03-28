Justin Bieber Facing Arrest In Brazil: Will He Finally Be Punished For 2013 Graffiti Case?

Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber’s trip to Brazil may get off to a rough start — and it’s all because he spray painted graffiti in the country four years ago! The judge has reopened the case against him, and it looks like he’s finally going to have to face the consequences when he returns to Brazil this week.

“With the news that [Justin Bieber] will be returning to Brazil, the Prosecution Service requested that the court issue a writ of summons in his name,” Rio’s Public Prosecution Service said in a statement, according to Daily Mail. “The request is so that the accused is made aware of the charges.”

Justin was caught spray painting graffiti on a hotel in Brazil back in 2013, which is illegal in the country. He was charged with “crime against the city order and cultural heritage,” but left Brazil to continue touring before he could be notified of the charges. Now that he’s returning, though, the judge has reopened the case, and a court clerk will reportedly be waiting for him at the airport with a document he’ll have to sign, confirming he’s aware of what’s going on. The Biebs is due to perform in Rio on March 29.

After signing the papers, it’s expected that Justin will meet with the judge and police before he leaves the country again (his final show there is on April 2 in Sao Paulo). The usual punishment in Rio for a case like this would be up to a year in jail or the payment of a fine. We have a feeling the 23-year-old will probably figure out a way to avoid jail time in Brazil, but it definitely seems like it would benefit him to cooperate with officials so this can go over as smoothly as possible.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will be arrested in Brazil?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.