Julianne Hough Literally Wore Her Hair In Knots On ‘DWTS’ — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Would you tie your hair in knots? Despite what it sounds like, it LOOKS amazing, as we saw on Julianne Hough on the March 27 episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Yasss, Julianne Hough! She rocked a super cool, knotted mohawk on DWTS on March 27. She posted on Instagram, “Feeling knotty!”

Her hair was done by Lauren Burke, who is a hairstylist at the Nine Zero One salon. It appears to have been lightly curled and teased for texture. Her hair was brought into 4 mini buns from the crown of her head to the nape of her neck. The gorgeous style showed off her blonde highlights to perfection! It was amazing! I also love how it looked like any ‘ol updo from the front, but then you got the POP of the knots when she turned around!

This look was very different from the soft, loose waves she wore on Dancing With The Stars for the premiere episode, last week, on March 20. Jill Buck from Nine Zero One salon did her hair for week one using the T3 Micro 1 1/4″ curling iron. For extra texture and hold, she used Unite’s Expanda DustVolumizing Powder.

Spencer Barnes did her gorgeous makeup using Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics. The line is made free of talc, parabens, artificial fragrance, and artificial dyes.

Her gorgeous coral lipstick was the new shade Sierra Sunset — sooo pretty. Her eyes were covered in metallic shadow, and looked so bright and blue. Her lashes were long and her brows were filled in perfectly.

She wore a floor-length green satin gown by Monique Lhuillier. She looked like Ariel from The Little Mermaid! Simply gorgeous. She was styled by Anita Patrickson.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Julianne Hough’s hair on DWTS?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.