Julianne Hough Looks Just Like Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ On ‘DWTS’

Julianne Hough looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet at the ‘DWTS’ Season 24 arrivals on March 27th. She opted to wear a stunning green sequin gown & we’re getting serious ‘Little Mermaid,’ vibes, were you? What do you guys think of her mermaid look — who wore it best, Julianne or Ariel? VOTE.

Julianne Hough, 28, always looks amazing when she steps out on the Dancing With The Stars red carpet. So, naturally, she looked amazing on the carpet for the Season 24 arrivals on March 27th. She opted to wear a dazzling emerald green sequin gown that gave off serious mermaid vibes and we’re obsessed.

Julianne opted to wear an emerald green beaded Monique Lhuillier gown from the Pre-Fall 2017 collection and it looked unbelievable on her. The form-fitting gown hugged her insanely toned frame perfectly, while the neckline featured a deep V, putting her cleavage on full display. We love the cutout shoulders of the dress, which is right on trend, and the entire dress was covered in intricate beading, sequins, and details.

The green dress was such a show-stopper and the long train in the back added even more pizazz. She topped her look off with dazzling Neil Lane jewelry and threw her blonde locks into a pretty updo. We are obsessed with this entire look from head-to-toe, and we couldn’t help but notice how much she resembles The Little Mermaid, Ariel. The dress featured scalloped detail that literally looked like the bottom Ariel wears, and the sparkles added to the Disney Princess feel of the look.

What do you guys think of Julianne’s gorgeous green gown — do you think she looked like The Little Mermaid? Who do you think wore the sparkly green look best? VOTE.

