Jimmy Fallon Making Epic Plans For Harry Styles First ‘SNL’ Appearance

Woo hoo! Now that Harry Styles is going to make his big U.S. TV solo debut on ‘SNL’ Apr. 15, host Jimmy Fallon is going all-out to make the night a memorable one. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s going to give Harry the ‘Justin Timberlake treatment.’

Talk about kicking things off with a bang! Harry Styles, 23, is going to make his U.S. TV solo debut on Saturday Night Live Apr. 15 and the show’s host Jimmy Fallon has all sorts of big plans in store for him. The 42-year-old former cast member wants to have such a good time with the singer by helping him showcase his acting chops. “Jimmy wants Harry to be a part of the show when he hosts SNL, he doesn’t want Harry just to sing. He wants Harry in a skit or two and he is very eager to grab his ear and give him some fun ideas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He wants to give him the Justin Timberlake treatment,” our insider continues, referring to how The Tonight Show host helped showcase the singer’s comedic skills while he still an SNL regular. Justin and Jimmy turned into real life BFF’s as a result and maybe the same thing can happen with Harry!

“Jimmy also is planning to have Harry do the Tonight Show that week as well. He is looking to support Harry in many facets throughout the week,” our source adds. It’s going to be an epic show for both men, as the program will be going live in all four time zones across the U.S. for the first time this season. Harry has teased he has new music on the way, so we’re sure it will drop well in advance of his SNL appearance so his fans have time to get to know the songs. His big screen movie debut is coming up with the release of director Christopher Nolan‘s WWII drama Dunkirk in July, so we would love to see Harry’s acting skills in action, especially at comedy.

