Ivanka Trump Taking Coding Class With Daughter, 5: Doing ‘Her Part’ For Gender Equality

Talk about girl power! Speaking at a Women’s History Month event, Ivanka Trump revealed she’ll be taking a computer coding class with her 5-year-old girl Arabella this year. Why? The First Daughter admitted she’s ‘trying to do her part’ when it comes to banishing gender stereotypes — and we are ALL about it!

Leading by example, Ivanka Trump, 35, wants to encourage women and girls across the country to learn about computer science. And to show just how important it is for females to get involved in the tech field, the First Daughter announced that she and her daughter Arabella Kushner, 5, will be taking a computer coding class later this year. You go, girls!

Ivanka revealed the news while speaking at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum where she and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsey Devos, 59, talked about women in STEM fields with NASA employees. STEM is an academic enrichment program that encourages girls — and other minorities — to pursue careers in the fields of engineering, computer science, science, business management, entrepreneurs, and mathematics.

“On a very personal level, as a mom I’m trying to do my part as well,” Ivanka told the crowd. “My daughter Arabella and I are enrolling in a coding class this summer.” Donald Trump‘s, 70, daughter added, “We’re excited to learn this incredibly important new language together. Coding truly is the language of the future.”

At the museum’s STEM event, which was held for Women’s History Month, young people were treated to a screening of Hidden Figures as well as speeches from NASA astronaut Kay Hire and female NASA engineers. Commenting on the Oscar-nominated film, Ivanka said, “The heroes of Hidden Figures were trailblazers for women in STEM, paving the way for greater representation of women and African-Americans in these fields.”

“They embody America’s spirit of innovation and inspire us all to continue pushing gender boundaries across all industries,” she added. But not only did the mother-of-three encourage women to explore careers in STEM, she also had an important message to the males in the room. “The playing fields will only be leveled if we can work together to eliminate these longstanding barriers,” Ivanka said. And we could not agree more!

