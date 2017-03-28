High School Girl, 18, Faces Charges For Plotting Massacre At School, Turned In By Dad

Image Courtesy of Fredrick County Sheriffs Office

This is absolutely horrifying. A Maryland teenager is facing charges for planning a Columbine-style mass shooting at her high school and was turned in by her father after he found her plans in a diary!

18-year-old Maryland student Nichole Cevario is facing serious charges for plotting a massacre at her high school after her father found a journal that outlined her horrifying plans to carry out a massive shooting, according to CNN.

The authorities believe she would have actually gone through with the shooting if her father had not come forward and told the school about his daughter’s intentions, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said on March 27. The girl was taken out of school on March 23 and brought to a hospital for evaluation, where she still remains, the police said in a statement.

Maryland officers searched Nichole’s home after learning of her plans, where they found a loaded shot gun and pipe bomb materials — including pipes, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape, and fuse material, the authorities said.

“There’s no doubt in our minds that we averted disaster there,” Sheriff Charles Jenkins said in a press briefing. “I’ve never seen anything like this, to be honest with you,” he confessed. According to the sheriff no one else was involved in planning Nichole’s shooting, which she intended to carry out on April 5.

The teen has yet to be officially arrested, but a warrant for her arrest for the charges of possession of explosive and incendiary material with an intent to create a destructive device has been obtained. She could face up to 50 years total in prison.

“The fact that a young woman could have this in her mind, this way of thinking and planning out and carrying out an attack much like Columbine or Sandy Hook. It shocks the conscience to see that someone at that age could be thinking like that,” Sheriff Jenkins said.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Nichole’s horrifying plan? Give us all your thoughts below.