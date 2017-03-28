Courtesy of Instagram

Now this is a story all about how…’The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ cast has reunited and their photo together is EPIC! You’ve got to see how Will Smith and his co-stars hung out on Mar. 27, over 20 years after the show went off the air.

If this photo doesn’t make you feel warm and happy, nothing will! The cast of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air had the mother of all reunions Mar. 27, getting together to reminisce and rekindle their bond 21 years after the show left our airwaves. The TV series made a superstar out of Will Smith, 48, who of course was front and center in the pic not looking a day older than he did while playing the title character.

He had his arms around Daphne Maxwell Reid, 68, who played Aunt Viv on the show’s final three seasons after replacing Janet Hubert, 61. To his right is cousin Hilary Karyn Parsons, 50, and it’s just like old times! Will looks so thrilled to be among the cast that he shared six amazing seasons with on the NBC hit from 1990-1996. The pic was taken on a sunny balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean and everyone is smartly dressed. Maybe a lunchtime reunion?

The epic photo comes courtesy of Alfonso Ribeiro, 45, who played cousin Carlton Banks. He shared the pic on his Instagram with the caption, “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.” Sadly the actor who played family patriarch Uncle Phil Banks passed away in 2013 after complications from open heart surgery. The rest of the core cast was there though, as cousin Ashley Tatyana Ali, 38, and Geoffrey the butler Joseph Marcell, 68, rounded out the group shot. Sadly this is as close to a reunion as we’re ever going to get as Will has said a Fresh Prince reboot will happen “When Hell freezes over.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, were you a fan of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air back in the day? Or have you become a fan through re-runs?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.