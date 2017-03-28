Farrah Abraham Throws Epic Shade At Simon Saran After Bitter Breakup

REX/Shutterstock

Oh boy. ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham went HAM on her ex, Simon Faran, when she realized he wasn’t too upset about their recent breakup. But fortunately for her, their split may not last that long — Simon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re just ‘taking a break.’ Get all the details here!

It’s so hard keeping up with Farrah Abraham, 25, and real estate expert Simon Saran‘s relationship, considering they’re always breaking up and then getting back together. But HollywoodLife.com just spoke with Simon EXCLUSIVELY and he filled us in on everything from the Teen Mom OG couple’s recent split to her throwing shade at him and more! So here’s what we learned.

As it stands, Farrah and Simon are currently “taking a break,” he tells us. He didn’t say when they broke up, but CELEBUZZ claims the split happened in the last few weeks. And after they separated, Farrah threw major shade at Simon after he was seen partying with two women in Oxford, Miss.

He posted a picture of his boys’ night out, and then she took to Snapchat and said, “When your ex can only get bottle girls LmAO FaceLike.”

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. If there’s a harmless picture and that’s all it is is a picture. But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of,” Simon told us of Farrah throwing shade at him.

So why exactly did they break up? Simon says it’s “because during filming season, she has a split attitude thing that I can’t really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for anymore.”

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised that Farrah and Simon broke up again? Do you think they’ll get back together? Tell us below!

