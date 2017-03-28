Emmy Rossum Robbed Of $150k In Jewelry During Scary Home Invasion — Is She OK?

REX/Shutterstock

This is so scary! Emmy Rossum was robbed of $150,000 worth of jewelry when burglars busted into her West LA home on March 24! We have more details about the shocking home invasion here.

Emmy Rossum, 30, became the latest celebrity victim of home invasion and robbery when thieves stole pricey antique jewelry from her West Los Angeles home on March 24! Emmy was thankfully in New York City when the robbery occurred and is safe. Emmy’s housekeeper went to her home two days prior, and everything was fine. But when she returned on Friday, according to TMZ, she discovered that the power was shut off, and a glass pane at the back of the house was smashed!

The housekeeper (unnamed at this time) found two of Emmy’s safes wide open with nothing inside! The only items in the safes were $150,000 worth of antique jewelry, says TMZ sources. In a strange detail, the sources say the safes were opened without problem because Emmy allegedly had the passcode for each written down next to them. Huh? Law enforcement officials believe that the burglars cut the power so that they could break into the home without setting off her alarm system.

Emmy’s jewelry was hijacked just days after gems were taken from Kendall Jenner‘s house, on March 15! Kendall threw a party and stepped out for a short period of time. During that break, someone that she didn’t invite to the bash apparently went into her bedroom and nabbed expensive jewelry straight from her personal jewelry box. How terrible! The shocking incident damaged Kendall’s peace of mind, and she called it “violating.” We hope this doesn’t happen to Emmy after her robbery.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.