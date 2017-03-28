Drake Abruptly Cancels Amsterdam Concert For 3rd Time Due To Illness: Is He OK?

REX/Shutterstock

Drake is under fire after he canceled his 3rd Amsterdam show, March 27, in a matter of months. A show employee inform a packed, 17,000-person arena that Drake had fallen ill and a doctor deemed him unable to perform. Is he OK after his unexpected cancellation?

UPDATE: Drake reportedly ate some bad sushi before his March 27 show that gave him an extreme case of food poisoning, according to TMZ [March 28]. His condition was allegedly so severe that he had to receive medical attention before the show, as reported by the site.

Drake, 30, is currently too ill to take the stage on his “Boy Meets World” tour. Fans packed the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam for his highly anticipated show on March 27, but after a “75-minute” wait [according to a fan], Drake canceled the show.

“Drake really wanted to perform tonight but unfortunately he became ill and his doctor has told him he can’t perform tonight,” a spokesperson from MOJO, the concert’s ticket provider, said when taking the stage to an angry crowd. Instantly, fans flipped out, stuck their middle fingers in the air and trashed the stage by throwing drinks. The show is now rescheduled for March 29.

#PressPlay: #Drake cancelled his #Amsterdam show because he wasn't feeling well and his fans were not happy pic.twitter.com/eaqeeabMwh — The Daily 411 (@TheRealDaily411) March 27, 2017

But, the real question is — what’s going on with Drake’s health? The rapper has yet to speak out about his mysterious illness, and he has been silent on social media since Kentucky lost to the Tar Heels in the Elite 8 of March Madness on March 26… A great game, if we do say so ourselves.

But seriously, what’s going on with the “More Life” rapper? He just dropped his all-star, 22-track album on March 18, and he’s been hyped to perform. Not to mention, Drake actually just teased on Instagram that he had “2 shows left” — a clear hint that he was ready to show out in Amsterdam.

Although he’s clearly angered thousands of fans, we’re hoping that he’s OK. This marks the third time Drake’s canceled an Amsterdam show in a matter of just a few months. He previously rescheduled his Jan. 20 and 21 performances to Jan. 26 and 27, before being postponed to March 27 and 28. Drake is set to take the stage in Amsterdam, tonight, March 28, so we’ll see if he shows. We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

HollywoodLifers, what’re your thoughts on Drake’s unexpected cancellation?

