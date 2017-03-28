Trump Orders Overturn Of Climate Change Policies: Environmentalists Freak

REX/Shutterstock

Environmentalists are terrified after President Trump shockingly signed executive orders to overturn climate change policies put into place by Barack Obama. The order means the government won’t be dedicated to combatting global warming, and people have a problem. Read their tweets!

President Donald Trump, 70, signed a sweeping executive order on March 28 at the Environmental Protection Agency that aims to limit the federal government’s involvement in fighting climate change. Instead, the Trump administration said that they’re putting creating American jobs first. Trump’s order directly overturns six climate change policies put into place by Former President Barack Obama, specifically a November 2013 executive order instructing the federal government to prepare the country for the impact of climate change, as well as a September 2016 memorandum that speaks to the “growing threat to national security” climate change poses.

Trump’s order calls for a review of the Clean Power Plan, allows coal mining on US federal lands and lets federal agencies “identify all regulations, all rules, all policies … that serve as obstacles and impediments to American energy independence.” Signing the order brings fears to the forefront about the Trump administration’s attitude toward climate change.

Trump has said multiple times that he doesn’t believe in climate change; in 2012 he tweeted “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”No, he really tweeted that! Environmentalists feared that his presidency would lead to destruction, and after the March 28 order, they expressed their concerns, and disbelief, on Twitter:

How can anyone refuse to accept that climate change is real? These people are motivated by GREED. #CleanPowerPlan — SugarCookie (@TxYankee33) March 28, 2017

@AndreaChalupa Since climate change is a global issue, I think other nations should sue Trump for his steps towards destroying the planet. — ___📎___ (@ThinSkinTrump) March 28, 2017

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that human-made climate change is real and likely to be catastrophic. — Brian Wecht (@bwecht) March 28, 2017

Today, Trump orders an end to all federal action on climate change. Just think about that for a moment, and imagine what history will say — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) March 28, 2017

IGNORING CLIMATE CHANGE DOESN'T MAKE IT GO AWAY — Jordan Tehrani (@tehranisaurus) March 28, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump I'm giving you the chance to be my president, so give me the chance to prove climate change matters. -ESF student🌎🌱 — Sam Guillaume (@SamyGuillaume) March 28, 2017

“These actions [by President Trump] are an assault on American values and they endanger the health, safety and prosperity of every American,” Tom Steyer, the president of NexGen Climate, said in a statement to CNN after the executive order was signed. “Trump is deliberately destroying programs that create jobs and safeguards that protect our air and water, all for the sake of allowing corporate polluters to profit at our expense.”

