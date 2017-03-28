Trump Attacks The Clintons On Twitter: Demands Their Russian Deal Be Investigated

REX Shutterstock

Donald Trump is on the defense once again! He wants the House Intelligence Committee to investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton — not him. See his latest Twitter rant, in which he strangely accuses the Clintons of having improper Russian ties, right here.

Donald Trump, 70, is clearly trying to take the attention off himself when it comes to the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the U.S. election — including any connections to his campaign. Before he went to bed on March 27, he decided to attack Bill Clinton, 70, and Hillary Clinton, 69, claiming that the uranium deal that happened under her as Secretary of State should be the real focus.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia,” Trump, 70, tweeted about the Clintons, continuing, “Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax.” Take a look:

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

With these tweets, Trump is bringing up allegations dating back to 2015 that the Clintons helped transfer U.S. uranium reserves to a mining corporation owned by Russians in exchange for Clinton foundation donations — in other words, a “pay for play” scheme. The only thing is that it’s false. While a deal did take place (Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom bought a 54% stake in the Uranium One mining company), Clinton actually had no power of approval or veto where the deal was concerned; only the president does. It also turned out that Frank Giustra, the Clinton Foundation’s founder, did most of the donating. And on top of that, he sold off his company stake in 2007, which was before Clinton became Secretary, and before the deal went through.

Anyway, former Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill immediately responded to Trump’s tweets by linking to a fact-checking website, saying as much:

Ya burnt.

