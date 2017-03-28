Disney Princesses: Animated Vs. Live-Action Beauties — Who Nailed The Iconic Looks Best?

REX/Shutterstock

There are some truly great live-action remakes of animated Disney musicals. But are the princesses better than their cartoon counterparts? Check out pics of the real-vs-animated looks, from the stage to the screen, and VOTE on which actress was best at becoming her princess!

Click through the gallery to see comparisons of all of your favorite Disney princesses, from Belle to Jasmine and everyone in between! Then vote in our poll and tell us who wins.

First up is the glorious Emma Watson as Belle in 2017’s excellent live remake of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast. If you didn’t gasp when she appeared on the screen in that iconic yellow dress, are you even conscious?

Emma aside, we truly have to thank Lily James for opening the doors to the world of remakes. She was absolutely stunning in Cinderella (2015) as the eponymous princess, and though a controversy surrounded how tiny her waist looked in the movie, you can’t deny that she really emulated Ella!

We can’t forget about the newer princesses, too. Once Upon a Time is brilliant at bringing all of our favorites to the small screen, such as Brave’s Princess Merida.

Get lost in the magic, beauty and romance. #Cinderella is now available. A post shared by Cinderella (@disneycinderella) on Nov 4, 2015 at 9:18am PST

And then there’s that whole other type of magic — Broadway musicals. While we’re still holding our breath for a Frozen musical, we’ve absolutely loved seeing Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Nothing like real live singing and dancing!

Finally, we’ll be laughing until we die about Lindsay Lohan‘s portrayal of a drunken Rapunzel on Saturday Night Live. (It counts.)

HollywoodLifers, do you like seeing live-action Disney musicals more than the animated movies?

