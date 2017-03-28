Copy Khloe Kardashian’s Exact Workout For Free — She Does It In Her Backyard

Courtesy of Snapchat/ Khloekardashian.com

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian is totally fitness obsessed and she has completely transformed her body by working out non-stop. Luckily, Khloe gives us little snippets of her workouts for FREE and she does them in her backyard, so you can too, without spending a penny!

Ever since Khloe Kardashian, 32, became obsessed with all things fitness and weight-loss, she has been on a roll. Any chance she gets, she shows off her workouts whether it’s in her own backyard or at a gym, and we get to see exactly what she does, for free, so that we can copy it — it’s amazing. Not only are Khloe and her older sis, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, serious goals, they give us so much motivation when they post their workout snaps. Khloe posted a recent snap of her and Kourtney in her backyard doing a full-blown Olympic-style workout with their trainer and not only did they use their own backyard props, they’re not even at a gym.

So, you can literally do their exact workout right now in your own backyard and if you don’t have one, you can even do it in your house or room! Khloe posted all of the videos on her Snapchat and it starts off with her and Kourtney lightly boxing with each other and she calls it, “shadow boxers.” After that, they both jump right into mountain climbers on BOSU balls. From there, squats with huge weights weaved in between their legs. Then they box each other again with small weights in both hands.

Snap 👀 KhloeKardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

After working out with each other, they start to do their solo moves. Khloe does bunny jump lunges down the length of her backyard. Then she goes into a plank on the BOSU ball, straight into pull-ups off of the backboard of her basketball hoop — how amazing is that!? Not only are pull ups hard to do, Khloe did so many in such a short amount of time, it was so impressive.

Khloe’s backyard workouts require very little equipment and you can use the stuff already in your backyard, (ie: basketball hoop), plus Khloe and Kourtney did crunches with little pool floats in between their knees and chest! Get yourself a buddy and head to the backyard — it’s free and you’ll see results fast — what more could you ask for?



