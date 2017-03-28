It Was Wrong For Chris Kattan To Leave ‘DWTS’ — It Should Have Been Mr. T

Courtesy of ABC

I was so sad to see Chris Kattan and Witney Carson get voted off of ‘DWTS’ first — after breaking his neck many years ago, his recovery is inspiring. Mr. T should have been the one to go.

Chris Kattan, 46, was the first star voted off of Dancing With The Stars on the March 27 episode, and I was actually sad to see him go! Based on his dancing alone, yes, ok, he wasn’t great. But there was a backstory that was barely told.

He revealed that he broke his neck many years ago and has had multiple surgeries trying to repair the damage that was done. His spine is literally full of pins — he showed off the x-ray to partner Witney Carson, 23, the March 27 episode. Unfortunately, by then, it was too late.

They were voted off first, and Chris said he did have a good experience, but expressed that he wished his surgery and struggle was addressed sooner. It was kind of a heartbreaking moment!

I agree — I felt like the first episode very much brushed over the fact he broke his neck, like, oh it happened, but I’m fine now! He’s not fine — he’s struggled emotionally and physically for many years. Carrie Ann Inaba actually told him after learning more of his story, “It’s a miracle you can move like that. I am so inspired by you because it’s actually dangerous for you to be doing some of those moves.”

Julianne Hough also thanked him for sharing his story. Why didn’t we see this side of him in week one?

Chris said it’s hard when people say they miss “the old Chris” because he can no longer do the physical comedy he was known for in the past. I’m also shocked because Witney is a fairly new, but beloved pro. We are so sad to see her go.

I wish Mr. T was sent home, to be honest. He just kind of stomps around the dancefloor and doesn’t really thrill me.

HollywoodLifers, were you upset to see Chris Kattan and Witney get voted off DWTS? Was it too soon?

