The NCAA tourney is headed for the Final Four, but HollywoodLife.com’s celebrity March Madness is only in its Elite 8 round. With winners like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and more in the Sweet 16 star edition, it’s time to vote on who you think will advance to the next round!

It’s been a wild ride, but stars like Jennifer Lopez, 47, Ariana Grande, 23, Zayn Malik, 24, and more have come out of the Sweet 16 [aka, round 1] with wins! Now, it’s time for you to take a break from your NCAA bracket, and vote on your HollywoodLife.com celebrity bracket!

The Elite 8 [aka, round 2] are all below. The 8 stars that have made it are from our designated four conferences (1) Slay, (2) Real, (3) Fierce, and (4) Swag!

We know you guys already have the hang of this, but for those of you who don’t, we’ve got you covered! Below: you will be able to cast 8 votes for the second round of your March Madness celebrity bracket; you will have until Thursday, March 30 at 9 AM ET to cast your votes before the polls close and we move on to round 3! Once you’ve voted, you can access your fresh, updated bracket at the bottom of this post!

SLAY CONFERENCE

Beyonce Vs. Nina Dobrev

Jennifer Lopez Vs. Ariana Grande

FIERCE CONFERENCE

Nicki Minaj Vs. Selena Gomez

Chris Pratt Vs. Gigi Hadid

REAL CONFERENCE

Kylie Jenner Vs. Taylor Swift

Zayn Malik Vs. Kristen Stewart

SWAG CONFERENCE

Justin Bieber Vs. Liam Hemsworth

Milo Ventimiglia Vs. Emma Watson

And, there you have it! — You’ve made it past the first two rounds. Now, it’s time to wait for the results. Don’t forget to come back to this post and check the polls to see if your predictions were on the money! Remember: the polls will close on March 30 at 9 AM ET. Be sure to keep up with your bracket and get ready for round 3 on March 30!

The rest of the celeb tournament’s dates are as follows:

Round Three: March 30

Final Four: April 3

Final: April 6

HollywoodLifers, how are you doing with your celebrity bracket so far?!

