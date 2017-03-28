Cara Delevingne Goes Braless In Sexy Plunging Red Leather Look At CinemaCon

REX/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she headed to CinemaCon in Las Vegas on March 28. We are obsessed with her sexy red leather ensemble and her plunging neckline! What did you guys think of her look, did you love it as much as we did?

It is amazing how nicely Cara Delevingne, 24, cleans up. She is so naturally stunning, so when she gets dolled up for a red carpet, she looks flawless. She arrived at CinemaCon to promote her highly anticipated new film, Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets, in Las Vegas on March 28th and we’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe. Cara is always the perfect mix of edgy and sexy and that’s exactly what her red leather outfit was.

Cara opted to wear an all red Mugler ensemble that was the perfect mix of edgy and sexy. She donned a long-sleeve red blouse with high shoulder pads and the most insanely plunging neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. Cara opted to go completely braless underneath the top, showing off a ton of skin. She tucked the top into a high-waisted red patent leather mini skirt which featured a cool zipper detail down the front with a huge silver loop.

We’re obsessed with her skin-tight leather mini and it hugged her petite frame perfectly. Plus, she added a ton of bling to the look with layered silver necklaces, chokers, pendants, and rings. She topped her entire look off with red satin pumps — it was perfect. When Cara dresses up, it is night and day compared to her dressed down outfits because she’s usually rocking a pair of jeans or sweats with sneakers. So when she steps out on the carpet in this sexy couture get-up, it’s amazing.

What do you guys think of Cara’s edgy red carpet look? Do you love it as much as we do?

