Camila Cabello: Name Of 1st Solo Single Accidentally Leaks & Fans Go Wild

REX/Shutterstock

New music from Camila Cabello is coming — and it appears that a British radio station just accidentally released the name of her very first solo single after she teased it with the acronym ‘AGRTG’ on Twitter!

Eagle-eyed Camila Cabello, 20, fans noticed something very telling on her Capital FM artist page March 28! Among the singer’s list of well-known songs like “Bad Things,” “Love Incredible” and “Hey Ma,” there was another entry called “A Good Reason To Go,” and after looking at all the evidence, it appears that this is going to be her first completely solo single.

Camila has been pretty silent on social media lately, as she’s been hard at work in the studio, but she answered some fan tweets on March 24. The topic of conversation was her upcoming performance at Wango Tango in May, with her followers wondering what songs she would be singing. “Will you sing counterfeit emotions only run skin deep idk the name,” one person asked, apparently referencing lyrics Camila had previously shared. The 20-year-old cryptically replied, “the initials of the song are “agrtg…”” That acronym, of course, is the same as “A Good Reason To Go.”

"A Good Reason To Go" whatta title i mean get that grammy ready folks👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UUFM64A50v — ri. (@milasmonster) March 28, 2017

"a good reason to go" A GOOD FUCKING REASON TO GO XJSJSNZ — 🐸 (@ronettits) March 28, 2017

A GOOD REASON TO GO FIRST SINGLE OF THE QUEEN CAMILA CABELLO COMING SOON JEBAOQNDKOSALDNEJAISN — JUSTIN/5H FOLLOW (@ILYKIDRAULH) March 28, 2017

Can't wait for A Good Reason To Go. 💕#cc1 #fangirling — Erilen Ferrer (@ErilenCabeYo) March 28, 2017

Capital FM gave no further details about the song or when Camila will officially release it, but with Wango Tango fast approaching, we can certainly expect her to put out some tunes in the near future. She’s certainly wasted no time branching out on her own, either, as it was just at the end of December that Fifth Harmony announced she’d be leaving the group to pursue a solo career.

Of course, Camila had been doing her own songwriting even throughout her years in the band, and she has promised that we will really get to know her when we hear her new stuff. “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul,” she explained. We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, did you guess Camila’s first single title correctly? Are you excited to hear her new music?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.