Brad Pitt: He Had A Blast Playing With Kids During Secret Cambodian Family Reunion

While Angelina Jolie brought her six kids with her to Cambodia in Feb. to promote her new Netflix film, it turns out they were never far away from their dad Brad Pitt! The former couple is finally playing nice for the sake of the children and he flew to Asia to help take care of their brood while she was busy working. “Brad was missing his children like crazy and Angie has actually been much more agreeable with him lately. So Angelina OK’d Brad’s trip overseas to spend some time with them while she was busy with other obligations in Cambodia,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Brad picked an obscure resort, in a foreign country, which helped protect his anonymity. He was able to play freely with his children in and around the resort, at the pool, without ever having his privacy being invaded by others. The kids and Brad were all very relieved and happy to be able to spend quality time together, out in the open, without drawing a ton of attention like the would in the states,” our insider adds.

It worked out perfectly as Angie, 41, was able to spend time promoting her latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father while meeting with Cambodian dignitaries. Her children did make a big public appearance with her at the film’s premiere, but then she continued on with her press responsibilities. It’s so great to know that the kids weren’t sitting at a hotel with nannies but instead were at a resort under the loving care of their father, having a blast!

